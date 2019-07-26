Refs fly colours for reconciliation

THIS weekend referees in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League will wear indigenous shirts as part of recognising NAIDOC and Reconciliation in the community.

"The jersey was organised by a proud Aboriginal man now living in Bundjalung Country, Jermaine, who is also part of the NRRRL competition," local referee Richard Fleming said.

"The artistic design was done by a local Aboriginal artist, Daniel Roberts.

"His story of the design is that it represents the sharing of knowledge and experiences for people to come together to get a greater understanding of aboriginal culture.

"It represents how important culture is and how coming together enriches sports like rugby league on the Northern Rivers."

Elsewhere, Marist Brothers will wear indigenous socks in all senior grades when they play Casino at Crozier Field, Lismore, tomorrow.

It is a big day for the Rams, who will also wear one-off pink jerseys for their Jodie's Inspiration fundraiser.

Games will start from 8.30am in a full club day from juniors through to seniors.