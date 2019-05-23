Ipswich MPs stunned by shock LNP victory

TWO of Ipswich's state MPs said they were stunned by Scott Morrison's unlikely election win as support for Labor slumped in regional Queensland.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden admitted he was "dumbfounded" by the result and it would lead to much reflection within party ranks ahead of next year's state election.

Bill Shorten was heavily tipped to become Australia's next Prime Minister but, against all the odds, he fell short.

"I still don't really understand it," Mr Madden said.

Mr Madden said a failure to properly explain proposed complex economic changes might have provided a hurdle for voters.

He likened it to Liberal opposition leader John Hewson's 'unloseable' election of 1993 against Paul Keating, which failed in an attempt to introduce broad reform.

"In simple terms we could have explained our economic policies better," Mr Madden said.

Issues surrounding Labor's stance on Adani had also been damaging and Mr Madden said concerns had seeped into his electorate.

He said the "principles" he follows as an MP would not change but he wants to see the state government's position made clearer before the 2020 election.

"We're the incumbent government with a very, very popular leader," he said.

"We have a very simple agenda and it all revolves around jobs and the economy. That's very different to what the federal ALP were proposing with the federal election.

"We must remain unified, as they say in politics disunity is death. All Labor members and supporters have to remain unified through this time and we'll get through it."

Ipswich MP Jennifer. Cordell Richardson

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard was concerned Scott Morrison's government would "ignore Ipswich all together."

"We won't be able to fund important infrastructure projects. We are one of the fastest growing areas in Queensland. I'm concerned about future negligence from the Morrison Government.

"I would say to the Prime Minister to visit Ipswich and see the challenges here."

"Without a federal Labor government we're going to have our challenges."

She believed Clive Palmer's heavily funded anti-Labor advertising campaign had a huge impact on the country.

"All of those lies really scared people," she said.

"Those messaged eventually take root."

The federal result would not change the way she approached next year's campaign after first being elected in 2015.

"I've never taken the seat for granted," she said.

"The adage that it's a safe Labor seat is something I've never bought into. I'm treating it like it's a marginal seat and I always have."