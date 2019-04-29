Referee ends game early after fights and send-offs

WILD GAME: The Coffs Harbour Comets and South Grafton Rebels game had to be stopped early after numerous fights broke out and players were sent off.

THE Group 2 clash between competition heavyweights Coffs Harbour Comets and the South Grafton Rebels descended into chaos on Sunday afternoon, with the game called off early after numerous fights broke out and players were sent from the field.

South Grafton five-eighth Hugh Stanley and second-rower Dan Randall were caught up in the incident.

Both had been playing with Lower Clarence in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League before returning to the Rebels this season.

Playing in perfect conditions at Geoff King Motors Oval, the Comets were leading the entertaining match 26-12 when both teams started to get a little testy.

The initial scuffle, which occurred midway through the second half, saw Stanley get tangled up with Comets big-man Miles Fairbank.

The Rebels number six landed a right hook on the chin of Fairbank before both sides rushed in.

The altercation saw referee Blake Smoothy send Stanley from the field, while Fairbank was also sent to the sheds for his involvement.

Only a couple of minutes later another spot fire erupted after Rebels backrower Randall grabbed Comets captain Steve Spencer by the throat.

Once again the fight escalated quickly, as both sides ran in to where it had broken out.

As a result of this flare-up Randall was sin binned along with Rebels centre Andrew Kapeen, while front rower George Jarrett was sent from the field for running in and allegedly throwing punches.

Comets centre Peter Uikelotu was also given his marching orders for his involvement.

With 12 minutes still on the clock Smoothy called fulltime on the game to ensure no more violence would break out on the field.