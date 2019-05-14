Menu
NRRRL: Cougars' Michael Schipp (with ball) racing into the Turkeys defence.
Sport

Referee decisions rile Casino supporter

14th May 2019 11:00 PM

I DROVE up to Murwillumbah to watch Casino play the Murwillumbah Mustangs in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Stan Sercombe Oval on Sunday.

The under-18s and reserve grade went to the Mustangs in very close games while in A-grade the Cougars were triumphant 24-22.

I would like to point out that in all my playing days and experience with rugby league, I've never witnessed such abysmal and questionable decisions by the second referee (the first one went off injured).

It kept the Mustangs in the game with convoluted decisions such as knock-ons, penalties - especially sending Casino captain Roy Bell from the field with nine minutes remaining...

Thank God Casino ended up winning.

It'll be a long time before I travel to a Mustangs game again after the poor, inconsistent decisions.

James Speeding (phone number and address supplied)

Lismore Northern Star

