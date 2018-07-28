Menu
THUMBS UP IN THE WET: Alstonville Swimming Club President Michael Thompson and Noah and Andrew Trease give their refurbished pool the thumbs up.
Refashioned, refurbished and reopened - at last

jennifer crawley
28th Jul 2018 4:04 PM
LAUGHTER and screams of happy children could be heard a block away from the Alstonville Pool which re-opened today.

After a 16-month hiatus, the Council owned Alstonville and Ballina pools have reopened, much to the delight of pool-starved locals and swimming clubs.

Heated to a balmy 26C to 30C, one happy local said it was just like swimming in the Northern Territory...but without the crocs.

All the water used is recycled and refiltered and there are BBQ's and special play fountains for the kids.

"It's going to change the way people spend their weekends," Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright.

Large childrens' pools are under cover and the Ballina Pool has uninterrupted views down the river.

Alstonville Swimming Club President Michael Thompson said it has been a long wait for the pool but now the Northern Rivers town had a "world class facility."

"I'd just like to see it open all year round so our swimmers don't lose conditioning," Mr Thompson said.

Members of the Olympic water polo team mixed it with the local water polo team with London Olympian Billy Miller praising the facility.

"It's up there with the best," Mr Miller said

"It will be wonderful for the community," Alstonville Pool manager Kelly Fettell said.

Ms Fettell said she expected up to 500 people to come through the open doors on Saturday.

The pools are scheduled to be opened 10 months of the year.

Entry to both pools is free this weekend.

