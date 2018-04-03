Legally Blonde almost had another ending

LEGALLY BLONDE may have hit theatres 17 years ago (Can you believe it?), but the popular movie about a ditzy sorority girl who follows her high school sweetheart to Harvard Law School, only to be rejected and feeling totally out of her comfort zone, is something that resonates with young girls (and guys) of today as well.

The ostracised Elle Woods comes back stronger and more fabulous than before, solving a murder, topping her class and finding love, all the while maintaining impeccable hair and a flawless pink wardrobe. Bend and snap!

Elle Woods almost didn’t give her climatic end of film speech. /Films/Titles/Legally/Blonde

Spoiler ahead, if you're actually one of the few who haven't seen the film. Elle is the class elected speaker at her graduation ceremony, and oh boy, does it give you feels.

If ever you are having a bad day, watch this movie for the speech at the end.

Imagine though, if this wasn't how the film ended.

"Originally it ended at the courthouse, right after the trial," co-writer Karen McCullah told Entertainment Weekly.

"Everyone was congratulating Elle, and Emmett (Luke Wilson) comes up and gives her a kiss."

The film then fast-tracks to one year in the future where Elle and Vivian (Who is now also a blonde) have started the Blonde Legal Defence Fund, and are handing out pamphlets on campus.

No surprises, the test audience thought this was a rubbish ending so McCullah and her team sat down and did some rewrites.

This is where they created the empowering speech Elle gives to the entire graduating class. At that point Reese was in England filming The Importance of Being Earnest when they had to call her back for the additional scenes.

"She'd cut off her hair because it had gotten damaged from all the hot rollers, so we put her in a wig."

Slightly freckled and in a wig, I’m sure nobody noticed Elle’s subtle differences in the film’s final moments.

You can actually see the difference when Elle is giving Warner (Matthew Davis) a dressing down outside the courtroom. Her hair (a wig) appears more red than blonde and she has freckles the makeup guys couldn't hide.

The film then jumps two years into the future where Elle and her class are at their graduation ceremony.

The shots where Elle is on stage delivering the speech were filmed in London, while the audience reaction shots with Emmett, Warner and Vivian are actually on a sound stage in Burbank California. You can even see a subtle change in the lighting.

Luke Wilson was also in a wig here, because his head was shaved for his role in The Royal Tenenbaums.

A couple of minor details, but the new ending was way more satisfying in the end.

Ahh Hollywood.