Redzel (red) sets a decent pace in his barrier trial heat at Rosehill. Picture: Brett Costello
Horses

Redzel still leading Everest climb

by RAY THOMAS
21st Aug 2018 9:16 AM

REDZEL gave a timely reminder he was still the horse to beat in the $13 million The Everest with a barrier trial win at Rosehill on Monday.

Trainer Peter Snowden put the blinkers back on Redzel and that was a sure sign the sprinter meant business as he led most of the way in the 1000m trial, scoring by more than two lengths from Champagne Cuddles and I Am Excited.

Redzel recorded an overall time of 59.7sec, including a swift final 600m sectional of 34.1sec.

"We asked him for a bit today and he quickened nicely so he's on track,'' Snowden said.

"He's a hard horse to get a read on because he's such a laid-back horse but when we've worked him his work has always been brilliant.''

Redzel, winner of the inaugural The Everest last year, impressed regular jockey Kerrin McEvoy with his trial effort.

"I asked him to pick up the last two furlongs (400m) which he did,'' McEvoy said.

"I was really pleased with the way he went.''

Redzel (red) and Trapeze Artist (black and yellow) during their barrier trial heat at Rosehill. Picture: Brett Costello
Snowden indicated Redzel would return to racing in the Group 3 Concorde Stakes (1000m) at Randwick on September 1.

Redzel's trial was loaded with potential spring carnival contenders including Everest hopefuls Trapeze Artist (fourth) and English (fifth).

Trapeze Artist, the $4.80 favourite with Ladbrokes for The Everest on October 13 ahead of Redzel at $5.50, raced without blinkers but still worked to the line strongly to finish alongside the placegetters.

Redzel after his barrier trial heat win. Picture: Brett Costello
Trainer Gerald Ryan said Trapeze Artist "trialled lovely" and confirmed the sprinter is set to resume in the Group 2 Theo Marks Stakes (1300m) at Rosehill on September 8.

English was not tested in the trial and cruised home about five lengths behind the winner. The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained mare is likely to trial again before she resumes in the Group 2 The Shorts (1100m) at Randwick on September 15.

Pierata, the winner of this month's Missile Stakes, looked outstanding as he dominated his 895m trial, winning by two-and-a-quarter lengths from Formality.

Greg Hickman, trainer of Pierata, said a start in The Everest was still not locked in with the horse to have his next start in the Group 2 Tramway Stakes (1400m).

The Everest starters Shoals and Santa Ana Lane, both trained by Anthony Freedman, are due to barrier trial at Cranbourne on Tuesday.

