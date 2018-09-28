Redzel back on track for sprint prize record

Redzel is back on track for The Everest after a minor setback. Picture: Getty Images

REDZEL only needs a top five finish in the Group 2 $500,000 Premiere Stakes (1200m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday to become the nation's greatest prizemoney-winning sprinter.

But you sense trainers Peter and Paul Snowden have Redzel primed to make a real statement and prove he is on track to defend his title in The Everest.

Redzel, brilliant winner of the Concorde Stakes earlier this month, has not raced for 28 days after missing a scheduled start in The Shorts two weeks ago when he became cast in his box on race eve.

But trainer Peter Snowden maintains Redzel is right back on target for the $13 million The Everest (1200m) at Royal Randwick on October 13.

"Redzel worked strongly again on Tuesday morning,'' Snowden said. "He worked well again (Thursday), so he's in great order now. He's there to run well in what's a very, very good race but we know we've got a very good horse.

"This run will bring him right on and get him to where we want him for The Everest in two weeks.''

Redzel scored an impressive first-up win in the Concorde Stakes. Picture: AAP

Redzel is the $2.80 Ladbrokes favourite to win the Premiere Stakes in a race that has been dubbed a "mini-Everest".

Everest hopefuls Trapeze Artist ($3.50), In Her Time ($7.50), Santa Ana Lane ($8) and Shoals ($11) are also contesting the Premiere Stakes.

Redzel has already amassed $8,810,750 in earnings during his stellar career and with a top five Premiere finish, he will vault into fifth on the all-time prizemoney list behind the great Winx on a staggering $19,552,424.

But he will move the prizemoney earnings of Chautauqua at $8,821,935 to become the greatest stakes-earning sprinter in Australian racing.

Redzel is poised to achieve the feat as Chautauqua is readied to try and revive his race career - and his Everest hopes - in a specially convened barrier trial at Moonee Valley on Friday night.

Chautauqua needs to jump away with the field in the trial for stewards to lift the racing ban on the sprinter.

Regular jockey Tommy Berry will be at Moonee Valley to ride Chautauqua in the 1000m trial against six rivals that is scheduled between races four and five.

Tommy Berry will ride Chautauqua in a barrier trial between races at Moonee Valley on Friday night. Picture: Getty Images

There is one slot remaining for The Everest with slot-holders Max Whitby and Neil Werrett indicated they are likely to try and negotiate a deal with Chautauqua's owners to secure the final starting position.

Also at Moonee Valley, trainer Darren Weir's Everest starters Brave Smash and Nature Strip clash in the Group 1 $500,000 Moir Stakes (1000m).

This is also the last chance for fringe Everest contenders Houtzen, Viddora and Ball Of Muscle to try and push a late claim for a start in the big race.

AUSTRALIA'S ALL-TIME LEADING PRIZEMONEY EARNERS

1 Winx $19,552,424

2 Makybe Diva $14,526,690

3 Sunline $11,351,610

4 Northerly $9,341,850

5 Chautauqua $8,821,935

6 So You Think $8,813,497

7 Redzel $8,810,750

8 Black Caviar $7,953,936

9 Buffering $7,300,190

10 Criterion $7,268,869