23°
News

Reduce waste and localise food, share in $30,000

Santos Organics is offering $30,000 of grants to reduce waste &amp; localise food
Santos Organics is offering $30,000 of grants to reduce waste & localise food Skyepics.com.au
JASMINE BURKE
by

REGISTERED not-for-profit organisations in the Byron Shire are being encouraged to apply for a share of a $30,000 grant available from Santos Organics.

Preferences will be made to projects tackling solutions to waste generation or focusing on amplifying support for local food production and consumption.

Submissions must outline how their projects will enhance the natural environment and how they will impact the well being of our community members.

The local not-for-profit became an environmental charity in late 2017 when the 90 unit-holders who previously owned the social enterprise, opted to give up their dividend rights and convert the organisation to its new structure in July 2016.

A grant round offered earlier this year gave six local not-for-profits a share of $40,000 which was granted to tackle plastic bag use, loss of seed security, feeding disadvantaged, ecological farming, youth health and indigenous employment through bush regeneration.

Interested organisations must provide certificate of registration with applications, and multiple applications for various projects by one organisation will be accepted.

For more details and to complete an application form at www.santosorganics.com.au by 5pm October 31.

Topics:  byron shire charity grants northern rivers community not for profit

Lismore Northern Star
REVEALED: Grisly images from murder trial

REVEALED: Grisly images from murder trial

GRAPHIC IMAGES: Photos from Michael Martin murder trial released by court.

Welfare cuts as 'no jab, no pay' policy tightened

Parents refusing to vaccinate their children will certainly be feeling the pressure in 2018 as state and federal governments roll out stricter vaccination regulations.

Vaccination laws becoming a whole lot stricter.

NBN receives backlash from business

NEW ARRIVAL: Over 200 homes and businesses in Bell can now access the NBN.

Poor NBN connections are costing small business thousands.

Riley's could be Australia's hardest working dog

At the Cobber Challenge in third-place is Bec Sneath's dog Riley from Kyogle.

The annual Cobber Challenge is halfway through

Local Partners