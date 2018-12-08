Redsox need best team on the softball diamond

EXPERIENCE PLUS: Kathy Johns' pitching plays a big part in the game of Woodburn Wonders in Far North Coast softball.

EXPERIENCE PLUS: Kathy Johns' pitching plays a big part in the game of Woodburn Wonders in Far North Coast softball. Stuart Turner

BYRON BAY Redsox will hope they have their full line-up when they take on the highly competitive Rous Warriors in Far North Coast softball at Albert Park, Lismore, today.

Warriors have been blasting their way through the Division Red competition and look the team to beat.

They have had wins over Ballina Hammerheads, Goonellabah Gunnas, Workers Wild Turkeys, Dodgers Demons and Casino Cougars.

Redsox need the skills and experience of Shannon Knapp, Nikki Graf, Kerry Northcott and Terry Currie.

At full strength they have the ability to shake up Warriors and this game should have it all - big hits, sensational fielding and possibly even a nail-biting finish.

Dodgers Demons are becoming a force after a convincing 13-7 win over Casino Cougars last weekend.

Demons are finally hitting their straps under the leadership of Kayleen Shailes.

Home runs are becoming a feature of their game with youngsters Brooke Wilson and Luke Zimmermann leading the way with the bat.

Wilson and Zimmermann have been just as formidable in the field, being involved in a number of put-outs at third base and first base.

Equally impressive is the combination of Shailes pitching to catcher Louie Sivewright, and they are sure to have an influence in the game today against Woodburn Wonders.

Wonders have a reliable line-up with Kathy Johns working hard on the mound as always.

Other key players include Carmen Ainsworth, Kristy Lawton, Carol Ryan and Sarah Colbourne.

A big hitting side, Woodburn will need to rein in the Dodgers batters if they hope to come away with the competition points.

In other games today, Casino Cougar will be eager to return to the winner's circle when they take on Ballina Hammerheads; Rous Rangers look too strong for Workers Wild Turkeys; Ballina Sharks should account for Goonellabah Gunnas; and close encounters can be expected between Workers Mighty Ducks and Rous Rascals, and between Ballina Gummies and Rous Rogues.