Queensland Reds land Wilkinson’s kicking guru

Jonny Wilkinson of the Lions is coached by Dave Alred at North Harbour Stadium.

The man who mentored England World Cup hero Jonny Wilkinson has been appointed kicking coach by the Queensland Reds.

Dave Alred, who has also advised several golfers including this year's British Open winner Francesco Molinari, will work with the Reds during the 2019 Super Rugby season.

The Englishman worked with Reds contracted players before this year's National Rugby Championship and said he was eager to getting back to working within a team environment.

"I've missed working with a team," Alred said.

"I'm still working with individuals in Europe and in professional golf, which challenges my thinking about skill development and performing under pressure."

Dave Alred at Reds training. Photo: QRU Media/Brendan Hertel

Alred said he was eager to work under Queensland's head coach, dual international and rugby World Cup winner Brad Thorn.

"Seeing the ethos, work ethic and attitude he's created is really a coaching dream to come in and start from scratch and try to have an influence on players in a way which hopefully will help them throughout the whole of their rugby career," he said.

Alred will work with Reds academy and senior players in his role.