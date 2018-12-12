Queensland Reds charge into Coast camp

CAMP: Reds prop Ruan Smith will join teammates for a three-day camp on the Sunshine Coast as part of pre-season preparations.

CAMP: Reds prop Ruan Smith will join teammates for a three-day camp on the Sunshine Coast as part of pre-season preparations. Bradley Kanaris

Queensland Reds prop Ruan Smith believes time spent sweating it out on the Sunshine Coast will prove an important stepping stone to a big 2019 campaign.

The South African-born force, who boasts more than 60 Super Rugby caps, joined his twin brother JP at the Reds earlier this year.

He's since played 11 games for the Ballymore-based outfit and will be in the thick of the action as the club descends on Sunshine Coast Stadium as part of a pre-season camp from Wednesday to Friday.

The Reds will hold a full day of training at the Bokarina fields on Thursday, with an open training session from 3.30-5pm and a kids clinic from 5-6pm.

The club suffered a lacklustre season this year, finishing fourth of five in the Australian rankings and 13th on the overall 15-team Super Rugby ladder.

But, three weeks in to pre-season, Smith was optimistic about preparations for the 2019 campaign and believed their visit to the Coast would prove an important piece of the training puzzle.

"It'll definitely help (our campaign)," Smith said.

"We're in week three now and a solid camp and strong (strength and conditioning) session on the beach is something that will definitely prove a stepping stone towards a good season.

"There's a fair few young boys coming through and they'll all be coming along too and pushing us older blokes."

While skills and drills would be a focus, Smith said there was plenty to be gained off the field too.

"Obviously we're going to all stay together for a couple of nights so we'll be nice and close and will be right on top of each other," he said.

"The boys get to know each other pretty well in days like that.

"Off field is just as important as on field and so we want to get that spot on.

"If you get close off-field you tend to play a lot better on it."

Coast product Tate McDermott will be among the Reds group for the camp.