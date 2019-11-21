Redress scheme results remain in the dark

PROCESS: The Lismore Diocese joined the National Redress Scheme with another 32 other Catholic institutions.

THE National Redress Scheme has received more than 5290 applications as of November 1, but the success of the scheme on the Northern Rivers remains a mystery.

The scheme was launched on July 1, 2018, as a result of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

According to the Department of Social Services, the scheme has made about 716 decisions - including 708 payments, totalling more than $56.9 million.

It has also made more than 98 offers of redress, and applicants have six months to consider their offer.

As of November 1, there were more than 3470 applications being processed, with 604 applications on hold because one or more institution named in the application had not yet joined, and about 309 applications requiring more information from the applicant.

As of November 1, the average payment was $80,466.

In July, August and September this year more people received redress than in the first year of the scheme.

From July 1 to November 1, 477 applications were finalised, resulting in 469 payments.

Two of the organisations on the Northern Rivers that have joined the scheme officially so far are the Anglican Diocese of Grafton and the Catholic Diocese of Lismore.

There are also a number of schools and churches that are part of the scheme.

According to the Department of Social Services, the Federal Government can't release publicly information about payments to individuals.

This leaves the publicising of specific information on payments and level of redress offered in the hands of the participating institutions.

However, a spokesperson for the Anglican Diocese of Grafton said the diocese had no information on the progress of the scheme to provide publicly, as it doesn't "handle all the negotiations”.

The Catholic Diocese of Lismore did not respond to requests for information.