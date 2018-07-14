Redkirk Warrior to fly Aussie flag at Newmarket

Redkirk Warrior will contest the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday night (AEST). Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty

AUSTRALIA'S Redkirk Warrior will face 13 rivals in the Darley July Cup (1200m) at Newmarket on Saturday night (AEST) - but six of them are Group 1 winners.

Rated a $10 chance behind Godolphin's Blue Point ($4), US Navy Flag ($5.50), Eqtidaar ($7) and Sands Of Mali ($8), Redkirk Warrior will attempt to bury memories of Diamond Jubilee disappointment.

Partnered at Royal Ascot by Frankie Dettori when 10th behind Merchant Navy, the Lindsay Park speedster reunites with Victorian jockey Regan Bayliss.

Aidan O'Brien has five entrants, led by US Navy Flag.

The July Cup was last year rated the world's joint top sprint by the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities.

Limato is attempting to become the first horse in the race's 142-year history to retain the July Cup crown.

David Hayes said the stable was shattered by Redkirk Warrior's performance at Ascot.

"We were pretty confident he would run first three at Royal Ascot and we were shattered after the race," he said.

"But the good news was we couldn't find much wrong with him. We just feel he got on the wrong leg going right to left instead of left to right, and travelling all day on the day didn't suit him.

"He pulled up really well after Ascot and I gave him the all-clear. We thought we'd head towards this race three weeks later and forgive him for one bad run."

Hayes hopes Redkirk Warrior will reproduce his best up the undulating July course.

If the chestnut fires, there's a chance he could remain in England to contest the Nunthorpe Stakes at York next month.

The July Cup is scheduled to start at 11.15pm (AEST).