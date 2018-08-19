Redbirds the team to beat in FNC Major League

GRITTY EFFORT: Redbirds' Lewis Johnson avoids the tag from Workers' Dan Clark in Far North Coast Major League baseball but gets a mouthful of dirt in the process.

REDBIRDS established an early lead and held on for a 12-6 win over Workers in Far North Coast Major League baseball on Saturday.

In the other game at Albert Park, Lismore, Brothers edged out Norths 16-15 in a high-scoring encounter.

Redbirds opened the scoring with four runs in the top of the second inning from doubles to Nathanial Steele and Luke Johnson and singles to Luke Davis, Garon Clough and Jordan Thomson.

Workers hit back in the bottom of the third when a single to Reece Gregor, a walk to Riley Gregor and single to Trent Clark scored two.

Redbirds brought in another three runs in the fourth, one in the sixth and two in each of the seventh and eighth innings to put the lead out of reach.

Workers cut back some of the deficit in the eighth but Redbirds were just too far in front.

Josh Dennis, Will Riley, Mick Munro, Robbie Pruess, Lewis Johnson, Steele and Thomson each had multiple hits for Redbirds, with Johnson going 3-from-6 with three hits and two RBIs.

Reece Gregor was the only Workers batter with multiple hits, going 3-from-4 at the plate.

On the adjacent field it was a battle of the swinging bats with a total of 31 runs scored.

The teams opened the game with two apiece in the first innings before Brothers scored six in the second and three in the fourth.

It wasn't until the bottom of the sixth that Norths started their comeback with seven across the plate and another four in the seventh, but Brothers held on to win by one.

Damien Santin, Andrew Carrall and Xavier Thacker each had multiple hits for Brothers with Santin going 5-from-6 and six RBIs.

Paul Latta, Jason Bromell, Danny O'Sullivan, Mark Robb and Steve Kerry led by example for Norths with multiple hits.

Bromell - who was celebrating his birthday with a game of baseball - went 4-from-6 with four RBIs.

With the win at the weekend, Redbirds have secured the minor premiership and Workers are safe in second spot.

It is now a race between Norths and Brothers for the final place in the play-offs.