Redbirds hitting straps with bat

RACE FOR BASE: Luke Davis (Redbirds) strides out in an attempt to get on base as Jack Cooper (Workers) stretches for the throw. Ashleigh Knight

REDBIRDS defeated Workers 8-1 in Far North Coast Major League baseball, giving them bragging rights and the Anzac Cup.

Both teams had started the season well but runs in multiple innings at Baxter Field on Saturday paved the way for a comfortable win.

In the other game, Brothers beat Norths in an 11-8 thriller, scoring four runs in the eighth innings and holding on in the ninth to clinch the points.

Redbirds started with runs in the first and second innings and two in the third before Workers could answer with their only run at the top of the fourth.

Redbirds added two runs in each of the fourth and eighth, putting the lead out of reach.

Robbie Pruess, Luke Davis and Mick Munro each had multiple hits, with Pruess going three from three.

Workers' only run came from Noah Worgan after Redbirds had walked three batters and Riley Gregor singled to left field. Worgan led Workers with the bat, going two from four.

Pruess led things off on the mound for Redbirds, allowing only one hit over three innings, striking out three and walking one.

Josh Healy was also impressive, throwing three innings, allowing one hit and no runs.

Threw Field was alight when Brothers took the lead late in the game.

Norths had led 8-7 at the bottom of the eighth when Brothers scored four, including two from Jeff Mackney's single on the first pitch of his at bat.

Norths tried to chase down the lead with a single from Jason Bromell but solid pitching denied them.

Brothers totalled 12 hits for the game, with Xavier Thacker, Jamie Fox, Jacob Ponton and Mackney all having multiple hits. Thacker led the way with three-from-five and Andrew Carrall impressed with two stolen bases.

Norths racked up nine hits, with Addison McCormack, Lucas Myers and Paul Latta each managing multiple hits.

Riley Donnelly took the win for Brothers when he went three innings, allowing five runs from four hits and striking out three.

Baseball is played at Albert Park, Lismore.