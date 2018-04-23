Redbirds beat the rain to take win over Brothers

Far North Coast baseball action from Saturday with Bronson McNiff batting from Redbirds.

Far North Coast baseball action from Saturday with Bronson McNiff batting from Redbirds. Ashleigh Knight

RAIN poured down mid-game on Saturday but not before Redbirds claimed a 7-3 victory over Brothers in Far North Coast Major League baseball at Albert Park, Lismore.

With a record of 2-1 this season, Redbirds looked convincing with Josh Healy on the mound, taking the win after lasting five innings.

Healy allowed only four hits and two runs, while striking out seven. Robbie Pruess threw one inning in relief.

Damien Santin took the loss for Brothers after pitching five innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs.

Offensively, Redbirds came out swinging with Bronson McNiff and Luke Davis each notching multiple hits, with five runs scored in the second inning.

Brothers scored once in each of the third and fourth, but two more runs from Redbirds in the bottom of the fourth meant the total was out of reach.

Jamie Fox went 2-for-2 to lead Brothers in hits.

Brothers were denied any chance of a comeback when the rain started in the sixth inning and the game was called shortly after.

On Baxter Field, Workers looked sure and steady, taking a 7-0 win over Norths to make it a 3-0 start to the season.

Noah Worgan and Seth McClelland combined to shut out Norths, with Worgan taking the win, allowing only two hits and striking out two in his six innings on the mound.

Jason Bromell toed the rubber for Norths, allowing eight hits and seven runs but showed flashes of brilliance with four strike-outs in his six innings.

Trent Clark went 3-for-4 to lead the way with the bat for Workers.

Workers got on the board in the first inning when Dan Clark led the scoring with an RBI ground-out before Workers scored consecutively in the third, fourth and fifth, then put the game out of reach with three more in the sixth.

The game was cut short at the top of the seventh as the heavens opened, giving Workers a confident win to take into a top-of-the-table clash with Redbirds this weekend.