Red Wiggle plays to the soul in a free show

BONA Fide is the name of The Soul Movers' latest album.

The band is formed by Lizzie Mack on vocals, Andy Newman on bass and piano, Marko Simec on piano and organ, Stu Wilson on drums and Murray Cook (formerly the Red Wiggle) on guitar.

The band played some gigs in Los Angeles and New York City, while recording the album at a number of legendary studios of the South: Sun & Royal Studios in Memphis and Fame and Muscle Shoals Studios in Alabama.

Cook said the band's secret weapon is Lizzie Mack's voice.

"If people have heard the record, they will know she's an amazing singer but live she's even better," he said.

"We tell people about how the album was recorded and then she wrote all the lyrics so she talks, we both talk to the audience about what the songs are about," he said.

The recording experience offered some golden memories for the group to treasure.

First, Lizzie Mack used Rock'n'roll Hall of Famer Al Green's personal No.9 microphone after impressing the studio's owner, Lawrence Mitchel, with her voice.

Then, at The Nutthouse studio, Little Richard's guitarist of 20 years, Kelvin Holly, made an appearance.

Finally, at arguably the most famous studio in America, Memphis's Sun, Lizzie stood in the exact same place that Elvis Presley recorded many of his classics, as she fittingly laid down The Soul Movers' track Elvis Made Me.

SOUL SIBLINGS: Murray Cook and Lizzie Mack are part of The Soul Movers band. Tom Wilkinson

It's hard to imagine Murray Wiggle star-struck by anyone, but he admits he was at Muscle Shoals Studios in Alabama.

"This older man came out and Lizzie started talking to him, he turned out to be a guy called Gene Chrisman who played drums on Dusty in Memphis (Dusty Springfield, 1969) in Son of a Preacher Man and he played on Suspicious Minds for Elvis amongst lots of other stuff.

"She mentioned that I've been in The Wiggles and his grand-kids loved The Wiggles, so we chatted for a while and then he asked if we wanted to come in and meet Dan.

"I didn't know who Dan was so we went in and he was recording an album with Dan Auerbach from The Black Keys! He was recording his most recent solo album, he was lovely, we chatted to him and his partner is Australian so he knew a bit about The Wiggles as well."

Cook was also very happy to have met The Swampers.

The Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, also known as the Swampers, is a group of American studio musicians who appeared on more than 500 recordings, including 75 gold and platinum hits.

"My head was spinning at that place because I'm such a music nerd," he added.

Cook said recording this album was a career highlight.

"The Wiggles recorded with John Foggerty from Creedence Clearwater Revival plus other big music projects, we played Madison Square Garden and were giving an amazing ticketing parade in New York, and they all remain amazing to me, but when I finished up performing with The Wiggles I thought those days were gone, and these people may not be super famous but to me they are superstars," he said.

At the Byron Brewery on Saturday, April 13, 7.30pom. Free show. Visit soulmoversband.com.

