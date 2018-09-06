Inside story: Red Wiggle lifts lid on Emma and Lachy split

RED Wiggle Simon Pryce says it is business as usual after the recent marriage break-up of cast members Emma Watkins and Lachy Gillespie.

The 46-year-old children's entertainer played down rumours of tension between the yellow and purple Wiggle stars, who announced their shock split last month.

The Emma and Lachy show performing at St Marys Rugby Leagues Club shortly after announcing their break up. Picture: David Swift.

"They're unbelievably professional so on the outside you wouldn't know that they're going through any issues at all," Pryce said. "They're dealing with it really well."

Watkins this week broke her silence on the shock marriage split, revealing she wanted the separation after falling out of love.

Watkins confessed she asked for the separation from Gillespie during a year in which she underwent surgery for endometriosis, has had serious anaemia and a blood transfusion, and faced the possibility she might have leukaemia.

Red Wiggle Simon said, “They’re unbelievably professional so on the outside you wouldn’t know that they’re going through any issues at all.”

"It has been a weird time for us. I think we just realised that we were meant to be best friends rather than being married," Watkins said.

"I wanted to make the decision to separate … I am very independent and my mum keeps telling me that no one is going to be able to tell me what to do."

Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie had their wedding in Bowral in 2016.

Meanwhile, Pryce attended the Pop-Up Globe Sydney opening night at Moore Park on Wednesday night with personal trainer wife, Lauren Hannaford.

When asked about their relationship and if they planned on having children, Hannaford said: "we've always talked about it".

Pryce added: "I'd need to spend a bit more time at home, but hopefully one day."