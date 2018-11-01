Cup hope Red Verdon’s injury setback

Red Verdon is galloped at Werribee.

Red Verdon is galloped at Werribee.

RED Verdon's Melbourne Cup preparations have hit a setback after the raider spread a plate and missed a gallop at Werribee.

Ed Dunlop's contender walked briefly under saddle with track rider Steve Nicholson aboard before he returned to his box in the Americain barn.

Dunlop's travelling foreman Robin Trevor-Jones confirmed Red Verdon had a foreleg hoof poulticed as a precaution.

A TAB $26 Cup chance, Red Verdon was being attended by a farrier.

Red Verdon gallops during a trackwork session at Werribee.

"He's spread a plate," Trevor-Jones said. "It's been poulticed.

"We won't know any more about for 24 hours."

Red Verdon was supposed to be ridden in work by Damien Oliver, who suffered bruising to his left foot at Bendigo races on Wednesday.

Trevor-Jones hopes Red Verdon's injury is only minor.

The setback continues Werribee injury curse.

Duretto was ruled out of the Cup with a stress fracture of his left leg.

Hamada was euthanised after fracturing a hind leg while Godolphin stablemate Emotionless fractured a pelvis.