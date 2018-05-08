Menu
Members of REDinc in the Northern Rivers are bursting with anticipation for the new RED Studio mobile recording studio. Coming May 17.
RED Studios fostering rising music stars

Samantha Poate
by
8th May 2018 12:00 AM
A ONE-OF-A-KIND mobile recording studio for people with a disability will be launched on the North Coast later this month.

RED Studios will use assistive technology to enable young people with a disability - even those who are non-verbal - to create music and songs to a professional level.

Funded by a grant from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation, REDinc has launched this new service, bringing the ability to produce and record music to any person with a disability on the North Coast.

RED Studios Coordinator Jeremy Waddell said they were really excited to launch the initiative.

"This mobile recording studio will have an incredible impact on people with a disability on the North Coast," Mr Waddell said.

"We will be able to take it out to remote communities and also to individuals who are unable to leave their homes due to their disability.

"Thanks to the assistive technology that we will be using, even people who are non-verbal can create, produce and record music and tunes."

The technology will be launched launch at REDinc Byron Shire, Mullumbimby on May 17 when a song written by REDinc participants will be recorded for a documentary they are working on about bullying of people with disabilities.

Once launched RED Studios will be based out of REDinc Lismore.

