RED Inc wins big at Lismore Business Awards

Luke Murray, and Marie Gale, CEO of RED Inc. in Lismore. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

LOCAL, much loved, disability services organisation, REDinc. received the Award for Excellence in Social Enterprise 2017 in recognition of its outstanding contribution to walking alongside people with a disability to realise their highest aspirations, at the Business Awards Gala dinner on the weekend.

The Lismore Property Managers Business Excellence Awards set out to recognise local Lismore based businesses and organisations who have achieved extraordinary results.

CEO of REDinc. Marie Gale said the team were "absolutely thrilled and honoured" to receive this award.

"REDinc. is truly a remarkable organisation in the way we foster a family atmosphere with fantastic results. To receive this kind of recognition from our local community is absolutely wonderful!" she said.

"The past few months has been a real challenge for us; we have recovered from significant flood damage and had to prepare for the monumental change that is the NDIS rolling out in this area.

"Despite all of this, we have prevailed and are thriving.

"We owe this to the REDinc. community of dedicated staff, patient and supportive parents and service users who, together, have pulled together with awe inspiring ongoing care, positivity and enthusiasm.

"We would like to thank the local community and the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for this wonderful accolade - we will wear it with great pride!"

REDinc., established nearly 30 years ago by families, continues to serve the communities of the North Coast of NSW; with venues in both Lismore and Mullumbimby.

To find out more about REDinc. please visit www.redinc.org.au