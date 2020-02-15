Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Merritt playing for the Tweed Seagulls. He has rejoined Byron Bay in NRRRL this season. Photo: File
Tom Merritt playing for the Tweed Seagulls. He has rejoined Byron Bay in NRRRL this season. Photo: File
Sport

Red Devil returns home for NRRRL season

Mitchell Craig
15th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BYRON Bay has made a significant signing for the upcoming season with speedster Tom Merritt returning to the club in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Merritt, 30, has plenty of ability and will be remembered for scoring two tries when the Red Devils last won a premiership, defeating the Grafton Ghosts on home soil in 2008.

It was his last game at the club before linking up with the Gold Coast Titans where he was part of its under-20s squad for three years.

From there he joined Tweed Seagulls’ Queensland Cup side before switching codes to play rugby union in Sydney where he excelled in the sevens format.

It is a handy addition for the Red Devils who lacked speed and polish in the outside backs last season.

Merritt has plenty of try-scoring ability and will be dangerous off the back of captain-coach Todd Carney’s kicking game.

The former NRL star is in his second year at the club and will be hoping to spend more time on the field after injuries shortened his 2019 season.

The Red Devils were able to beat three of the top five teams before just missing the semi-finals.

Merritt will help make up for the loss of fullback Mitchell Krause who has returned to Marist Brothers.

byron bay red devils northern rivers sport nrrrl competition tom merritt
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'His life mattered': Hospital death findings handed down

        premium_icon 'His life mattered': Hospital death findings handed down

        News Family members hope recommendations to police can prevent a similar tragedy.

        Man sentenced after stealing car with baby inside

        premium_icon Man sentenced after stealing car with baby inside

        News A BALLINA man who stole a car carrying a sleeping baby has been sentenced.

        • 15th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
        Coffee plantation sells for $1.6m

        premium_icon Coffee plantation sells for $1.6m

        News SALE of ‘nationally renowned’ plantation indicative of high demand for Nimbin...

        • 15th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
        How coronavirus travel ban is impacting SCU

        premium_icon How coronavirus travel ban is impacting SCU

        News IT IS good news for Southern Cross University, Lismore, as just a few of their...

        • 15th Feb 2020 12:00 AM