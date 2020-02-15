Red Devil returns home for NRRRL season

Tom Merritt playing for the Tweed Seagulls. He has rejoined Byron Bay in NRRRL this season. Photo: File

BYRON Bay has made a significant signing for the upcoming season with speedster Tom Merritt returning to the club in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Merritt, 30, has plenty of ability and will be remembered for scoring two tries when the Red Devils last won a premiership, defeating the Grafton Ghosts on home soil in 2008.

It was his last game at the club before linking up with the Gold Coast Titans where he was part of its under-20s squad for three years.

From there he joined Tweed Seagulls’ Queensland Cup side before switching codes to play rugby union in Sydney where he excelled in the sevens format.

It is a handy addition for the Red Devils who lacked speed and polish in the outside backs last season.

Merritt has plenty of try-scoring ability and will be dangerous off the back of captain-coach Todd Carney’s kicking game.

The former NRL star is in his second year at the club and will be hoping to spend more time on the field after injuries shortened his 2019 season.

The Red Devils were able to beat three of the top five teams before just missing the semi-finals.

Merritt will help make up for the loss of fullback Mitchell Krause who has returned to Marist Brothers.