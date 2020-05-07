Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Red Cross Logo Picture: SUPPLIED Picture: Supplied
Australian Red Cross Logo Picture: SUPPLIED Picture: Supplied
News

Red Cross don’t need your plasma … just yet

Adam Daunt
7th May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RED Cross has put their plasma collection service on hold for the next fortnight following a missed shipment from Ireland.

The Red Cross, which has centres in Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay among others, had been expecting a shipment of citrate which is used to collect plasma from the blood.

“We have been informed a citrate delivery missed a freight shipment from Ireland, and we are working closely with the supplier who has assured us that delivery to Australia will be made next week,” Belinda Smetioukh, Red Cross media and communications manager for Queensland said.

“Citrate is used in the plasma donation process. Regrettably this means that through this period we have had to postpone/reschedule a number of plasma donations.”

However, fears over the lack of plasma available can be allayed due to most states including NSW, recording record plasma collections during April.

“Throughout April, every state across the country had either their largest or second highest plasma collection day on record; it’s been a truly incredible effort by our donors and donor centre teams,” Ms Smetioukh said.

“This in no way impacts the availability of blood and plasma for Australian patients; they will continue to receive the blood and blood products they require – and there is no risk to that.”

Normal collections are expected to resume within the next fortnight.

For information on how to donate, contact the local Lismore centre 13 14 95.

northernrivers community northernrivers health
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Girl faces 'ongoing harm’ from Universal Medicine influence

        premium_icon Girl faces 'ongoing harm’ from Universal Medicine influence

        News THE nine-year-old’s mother has been asked to distance herself from the “cult”.

        Man, 31, killed in horror crash on Summerland Way

        premium_icon Man, 31, killed in horror crash on Summerland Way

        News Truck, car collided on a bridge between Casino and Kyogle

        DAY 4: Search continues for missing mum at Evans Head

        premium_icon DAY 4: Search continues for missing mum at Evans Head

        News Emergency crews will be backed up by volunteers in search for Amber

        2000 bikers put on hold due to coronavirus

        premium_icon 2000 bikers put on hold due to coronavirus

        News The 37th annual Ulysses Rally, which was due to be held in Lismore, has been...