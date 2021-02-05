Red and green tape gone: More jobs touted for region

Richmond Valley will make way for a stack of new jobs with the support of a new Regional Job Precinct.

The NSW Government’s project is designed to cut red and green tape with a 30-day target for planning approvals.

Mayor Robert Mustow said he was pleased the Richmond Valley was chosen to help keep people employed and communities supported.

He said it was hoped the Richmond Valley Regional Job Precinct, the second of four precincts in NSW, would provide direct and indirect jobs for many years to come.

“During our many community engagement sessions, Richmond Valley residents identified economic development as the cornerstone for a prosperous future,” Cr Mustow said.

“It is pleasing to see Council’s efforts in pursuing the community’s wishes have been recognised and rewarded in this exciting announcement.

“With our region having been hit hard economically by drought, bushfires, flooding and COVID-19, the opportunity to establish a Regional Job Precinct is very welcome.

“This plays an important part in assisting Council to keep rolling out services to support our existing businesses and our communities, as well as attracting new enterprises.”

General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said he was excited to see this additional economic stimulus to drive further growth in the Richmond Valley.

“The Regional Job Precinct will provide opportunities for current employers looking to expand operations, and for new investors looking to invest in the region,” Mr Macdonald said.

“Best of all, it complements the goals in Council’s Guide to Economic Development in the Richmond Valley, the Imagine – 2020 and beyond Supporting Progress in the Mid Richmond booklet, and our Community Strategic Plan to create long-term job growth in the local area.”

Mr Macdonald said the council was working with proponents on a number of exciting proposed projects which would leverage the Valley’s strengths.

These include:

SANA Nutraceuticals $220m medicinal cannabis project, which will create up to 300 new jobs and has the capacity to make a turnover up to $1 billion. With Office of Drug Control licences now secured for cultivation, manufacture and research, this project represents a significant step-change opportunity for the regional economy.

A site for an alternate waste treatment facility to service the region’s landfill waste.

Terra Hemp Co – $5.25m hemp food and oil hub for the cultivation, production and manufacture of hemp-related products.

A state-of-the art bioenergy generator at the Casino Food Co-op, the North Coast’s largest meat processor.

270ha Casino Rail Freight Terminal for integrated agricultural commodities, logistics and agribusiness.

Pacific Intermodal rail and road integrated industrial park.

Activating new residential developments across the Valley.

Mr Macdonald said the council would continue to work closely with the Federal and State governments, along with existing and interested investors, to deliver projects and capitalise on investment opportunities.