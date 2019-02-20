Menu
Mahnee Przibilla, of Aubry and Ricky Gao, of Sydney, at Lake Ainsworth where blue green algae has been found. Marc Stapelberg
Environment

Red alert warning lifted at popular swimming spot

20th Feb 2019 11:07 AM
THE red alert warning for Lake Ainsworth has now been lifted by Ballina Shire Council.

This is following consecutive results over the past two weeks which were below red alert levels. Following a red alert, the council must have two consecutive tests a week apart below red alert level before the site can be reopened.

Lake Ainsworth is now at green alert with no visible scums present in the Lake.

As the red alert has been lifted there are no longer any restrictions on recreational activities.

Blue-green algae occur naturally and can reproduce quickly in favourable conditions where there is still or slow-flowing water, abundant sunlight and sufficient levels of nutrients.

The council will continue to monitor the algae levels as there is a risk of another bloom occurring due to the recent red alert and current weather conditions.

The algae status of Lake Ainsworth is updated weekly on the council's website.

blue green algae lake ainsworth northern rivers council northern rivers environment
Lismore Northern Star

