Ballina Shire Council says levels of blue-green algae at Lake Ainsworth have increased.
Environment

Red alert warning lifted at popular swimming spot

7th Feb 2019 3:19 PM
A RED Alert level warning (high alert) for blue-green algae has been lifted for Lake Ainsworth in the North Coast region by Ballina Shire Council.

As the Red Alert has been lifted there are no longer any restrictions on recreational activities and water sourced from this site is suitable for stock and domestic uses.

As algal numbers can change dramatically with changes in conditions, water uses should avoid water which is discoloured or gives off an earthy or musty odour.

Blue-green algae occur naturally and can reproduce quickly in favourable conditions where there is still or slow-flowing water, abundant sunlight and sufficient levels of nutrients.

People who believe they may have been affected by blue-green algae are advised to seek medical advice.

Updates about blue-green algae blooms and red level warning areas can be obtained by calling 1800 999 457 or visiting - http://www.waternsw.com.au/water-quality/algae.

blue green algae lake ainsworth northern rivers environment red alert safe swimming water quality
Lismore Northern Star

