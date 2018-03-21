Red alert lifted at popular swimming spot

Chelsea Jones and Luke Mackay, of Lismore, at Lake Ainsworth in Lennox Head.

THE red alert has now been lifted at Lake Ainsworth after being deemed safe for recreational use.

Ballina Shire Council issued the red alert on Tuesday March 6 following an outbreak of toxic blue-green algae.

Council said their Environmental Health Officers had to receive two clear levels of results over two weeks before the red alert could have been lifted.

The lake is now on an amber alert with some visible scum still present, which council staff advise lake-goers to avoid.

Anyone who sees any sign of algae which appears like a green paint spill on the surface of the water should report it to the Council's Environment Health Unit.

For more information and updates visit the Ballina Shire Council website at www.ballina.nsw.gov.au.