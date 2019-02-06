Red alert levels still in place at popular swimming spot

LENNOX Head's Lake Ainsworth remains at a red alert level for potentially toxic blue-green algae.

Concentrated areas of algae are still present, with thick slicks and scums.

Ballina Shire Council has reported that algae levels appear to be decreasing, but primary recreation, including swimming, should still be avoided.

"The lake will remain closed until the public health risk has abated," the council explained on its website.

"It should be noted the WaterNSW Guidelines state that a red alert can only be lifted when two consecutive results below that alert level have been recorded at weekly intervals. Slicks and scums must not be present for long periods for the red alert to be lifted."

The aerator is in place and is being operated 12 hours a day.