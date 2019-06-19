Menu
Toonumbar Dam and National Park near Kyogle has been downgraded to an amber alert from a red level alert issued in early February for blue green algae.
Environment

Red alert for blue-green algae lifted at popular dam

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
19th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
AUTHORITIES have confirmed the red alert for blue-green algae at Toonumbar Dam has now been lifted.

On February 8, Toonumbar Dam was issued with a red algae level alert, warning people before they made decisions to participate in recreational activities in the dam.

A WaterNSW spokesman said sustained concentrations of blue-green algae over the past few months have subsided in recent samples.

"The lake is now at Amber Alert with weekly monitoring still in place... downstream results have also shown a decrease in blue-green algae numbers,” the spokesman said.

"As the red alert has been lifted there are no longer any restrictions on recreational activities advised.”

Updates about blue-green algae blooms and red level warning areas can be obtained by calling 1800 999 457 or visiting - http://www.waternsw.com.au/algae

