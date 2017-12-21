Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Recycling vending machine coming soon to Kyogle

A return and earn collection point is coming soon to Kyogle.
A return and earn collection point is coming soon to Kyogle. Contributed

KYOGLE is to get a drink container collection point under the State Government's new container deposit scheme.

The manual collection point, which will open on Monday January 29, will be established at the Kyogle landfill and will operate during normal landfill opening hours.

People will be able to take their eligible drink containers to the landfill, hand them in at the collection point and receive cash or a cash voucher on the spot.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said council staff had spent a lot of time over the past few weeks lobbying the EPA and TOMRA Cleanaway to establish a collection point in Kyogle.

"The community has indicated they wanted a collection point in Kyogle and we have done our best to ensure it is delivered,” she said.

"This is a great result for our council area and it's a tribute to staff that their hard work has paid off.”

Residents are advised that under the container deposit scheme:

  • Crushed cans will not be accepted
  • Bottles must not be broken
  • The barcode on the drink container must be able to be read when processed off-site
  • Not all drink containers are eligible for a refund.

For further information on what containers are eligible and those that are not and how collection points will operate, go to the EPA's website.

Lismore Northern Star
Teen on attempted murder, sex assault charges

Teen on attempted murder, sex assault charges

A BRUTAL attack on a Lismore woman was the "stuff of nightmares", according to police, who said she woke to find a 16-year-old armed with a knife in her home.

WATCH: Shark nets could be a danger to nesting turtles

CAUGHT: Sea Shepherd found an endangered female loggerhead turtle in the shark nets off Ballina.

"It's peak breeding season ... every individual counts"

31 sporting clubs, schools, community groups to share $300k

Lismore MP Thomas George MP announced 31 projects would share in $300,000 towards the upgrading and construction of community infrastructure.

Funding for new infrastructure and much-needed improvements

Bangalow is streets ahead of the pack this Christmas

Performer entertaining the crowd at the 2013 Bangalow Christmas Eve Street Party.

Street carnival has been been going since 1930

Local Partners