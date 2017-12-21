Recycling vending machine coming soon to Kyogle

A return and earn collection point is coming soon to Kyogle.

A return and earn collection point is coming soon to Kyogle. Contributed

KYOGLE is to get a drink container collection point under the State Government's new container deposit scheme.

The manual collection point, which will open on Monday January 29, will be established at the Kyogle landfill and will operate during normal landfill opening hours.

People will be able to take their eligible drink containers to the landfill, hand them in at the collection point and receive cash or a cash voucher on the spot.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said council staff had spent a lot of time over the past few weeks lobbying the EPA and TOMRA Cleanaway to establish a collection point in Kyogle.

"The community has indicated they wanted a collection point in Kyogle and we have done our best to ensure it is delivered,” she said.

"This is a great result for our council area and it's a tribute to staff that their hard work has paid off.”

Residents are advised that under the container deposit scheme:

Crushed cans will not be accepted

Bottles must not be broken

The barcode on the drink container must be able to be read when processed off-site

Not all drink containers are eligible for a refund.

For further information on what containers are eligible and those that are not and how collection points will operate, go to the EPA's website.