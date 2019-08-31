Menu
Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) are used to collect containers to recycle and reward residents with a refund.
News

Recycling machine not worth the noise

Amber Gibson
by
31st Aug 2019 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Fairs Return and Earn reverse vending machine will be removed on Sept 8th following noise complaints from residents.

Yesterday, Ballina Fair notified residents that they will not be able to recycle glass, plastics or cans at the Tomra recycling machine located at Woolworths after next week.

"This is due to Ballina Shire Council receiving a petition from Ballina Shire residents regarding ongoing noise complaints,” Ballina Shire Council posted on their Facebook page.

Return and Earn is the largest litter reduction initiative introduced in NSW and has collected over 2 Billion containers in 19 months.

"We urge local Ballina Shire residents to utilise the machine to return their recyclables before the machine is permanently removed.

"Ballina Shire Council and Tomra are working together to relocate the vending machine in a place that is appropriate and does not have a negative impact on community members that live close by.”

The closest Tomra collection centres are located at Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay, Woolworths at Goonellabah and Woolworths at Lismore.

Lismore Northern Star

