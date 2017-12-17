Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Recycling champions win a beauty of a prize

Main Arm Upper Primary School.
Main Arm Upper Primary School. Contributed

RECENTLY, pre- and primary schools nationwide diverted 145,000 empty beauty products from landfill and incineration by sending them to global recycling pioneers, TerraCycle.

In doing this, they were in the running to win Australia's first playground made from recycled beauty products, worth $45,000.

Main Arm Upper Primary School has been awarded the national Garnier Recycled Playground Competition's third top collector, landing them $1,000 cash and $500 worth of Garnier products.

Main Arm Upper Primary School diverted 3,100 units of beauty product waste from landfill and earned some 20,000 votes from their proud community!

The empty beauty products collected by schools will be cleaned, shredded and melted down into hard plastic, which will be remoulded to make the playground.

In its operations, TerraCycle's goal is to create materials that can be used as a sustainable alternative to virgin materials and plastics, which require more crude oil in their production.

Topics:  garnier main arm upper school northern rivers education northern rivers environment recycling

Lismore Northern Star
Parkway Drive celebrates 'Horizons'

Parkway Drive celebrates 'Horizons'

ANNIVERSARY tour will see songs from the much-loved album.

Getting wild about birds in Byron

A pair of Pied Oyster Catchers taking a break

Seven schools and 416 students talk about native fauna

Men asked to take responsibility for bad driving

Men make up 74% of national road fatalities and are being asked to drive more responsibly.

Do you think men are worse drivers than women?

$4500 worth of Christmas presents donated by council

Renae and Erin from Byron Shire Council delivering Christmas gifts to the Salvation Army.

Council staff have "enormous heats and deep pockets”

Local Partners