Recycling champions win a beauty of a prize

RECENTLY, pre- and primary schools nationwide diverted 145,000 empty beauty products from landfill and incineration by sending them to global recycling pioneers, TerraCycle.

In doing this, they were in the running to win Australia's first playground made from recycled beauty products, worth $45,000.

Main Arm Upper Primary School has been awarded the national Garnier Recycled Playground Competition's third top collector, landing them $1,000 cash and $500 worth of Garnier products.

Main Arm Upper Primary School diverted 3,100 units of beauty product waste from landfill and earned some 20,000 votes from their proud community!

The empty beauty products collected by schools will be cleaned, shredded and melted down into hard plastic, which will be remoulded to make the playground.

In its operations, TerraCycle's goal is to create materials that can be used as a sustainable alternative to virgin materials and plastics, which require more crude oil in their production.