Recycling centre open to community

RESIDENTS of Tenterfield can now use the new Community Recycling Centre after it was officially opened on Monday, January 29.

Funding for the new centre was provided by the State Government initiative Waste Less Recycle More developed in response to the findings of an independent review of the Waste and Environment Levy.

The Waste and Environment Levy is legislated under the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1977 which requires licensed waste facilities in NSW to pay a contribution for each tonne of waste received for disposal at the facility.

Supported by Northern Inland Regional Waste, the Waste Less Recycle More Landfill Consolidation and Environmental Improvements grant of $175,784 was provided by the NSW Environmental Trust and NSW Environment Protection Authority.

Tenterfield Mayor Peter Petty said the community has embraced recycling.

"Figures show a 25 per cent reduction in waste to landfill overall," Cr Petty said.

"In 2017, the Tenterfield Waste Transfer Station received 2550 tonnes of waste which equates to 382 kg per person."

"Recycled waste received was 598 tonnes or 90 kg per person."

Cr Petty said it is anticipated the new Recycling Centre will improve these figures as the community becomes more diligent and educated in it's recycling habits.

"The closure of landfills and establishment of Transfer Stations at Liston, Legume and Urbenville has also been of great benefit to our community.

"The Drake Transfer Station has been operating very successfully for a number of years and it is anticipated that in the future, recycling facilities will also be available at Torrington and Mingoola."

The Community Recycling Centre is located at 121 Sunnyside Loop Road, Tenterfield and is open every day except Tuesday from 10am to 12 noon and 3pm to 6pm (DST), 2pm to 5pm (EST).

Community members can drop off the following waste items for free: