Recycle and raise money for your community group

People are lining up to deposit empty bottles into the 'Return and Earn' recycling station at the BP service station, Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah. Tweed Daily News

KNOW a local school, charity, sports or community group that needs more donations? If so, Return and Earn reverse vending machines could be the answer.

The NSW Container Deposit Scheme is now open to applications from not-for-profit groups, sports clubs, schools and charities in Lismore and surrounding areas.

These groups could become local donation partners and be one of the four charities on their local TOMRA Reverse Vending Machine (RVM).

The communities of Lismore and surrounding areas can choose to support a not-for-profit group from their local area by returning their eligible drink containers and donating their 10 cents a container to that local group.

Network operator TOMRA CEO, Ryan Buzzell, said groups are free to use the donations however they see fit.

"Whether it helps provide funding to buy uniforms, host an event, replace or repair equipment, or go on an excursion," Mr Buzzell said.

"Being able to support your local community through donations to schools, sports groups, local charities and not-for-profits is an added incentive for everyone to use the reverse vending machines and makes the positive act of recycling even more rewarding."