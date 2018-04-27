Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People are lining up to deposit empty bottles into the 'Return and Earn' recycling station at the BP service station, Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah.
People are lining up to deposit empty bottles into the 'Return and Earn' recycling station at the BP service station, Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah. Tweed Daily News
News

Recycle and raise money for your community group

JASMINE BURKE
by
27th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

KNOW a local school, charity, sports or community group that needs more donations? If so, Return and Earn reverse vending machines could be the answer.

The NSW Container Deposit Scheme is now open to applications from not-for-profit groups, sports clubs, schools and charities in Lismore and surrounding areas.

These groups could become local donation partners and be one of the four charities on their local TOMRA Reverse Vending Machine (RVM).

The communities of Lismore and surrounding areas can choose to support a not-for-profit group from their local area by returning their eligible drink containers and donating their 10 cents a container to that local group.

Network operator TOMRA CEO, Ryan Buzzell, said groups are free to use the donations however they see fit.

"Whether it helps provide funding to buy uniforms, host an event, replace or repair equipment, or go on an excursion," Mr Buzzell said.

 

"Being able to support your local community through donations to schools, sports groups, local charities and not-for-profits is an added incentive for everyone to use the reverse vending machines and makes the positive act of recycling even more rewarding."

container deposit scheme fundraising northern rivers recycling not for profit groups return and earn
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Approval stands for controversial Alstonville development

    premium_icon Approval stands for controversial Alstonville development

    News BALLINA Shire councillors have upheld a decision to allow a new subdivision near the bitumen plant.

    • 27th Apr 2018 8:58 AM
    Plan to build new preschool for 60 kids

    premium_icon Plan to build new preschool for 60 kids

    News Concerns have been raised over the $850,000 facility

    • 27th Apr 2018 9:00 AM
    Gynecologist accused of sex assault to face court

    Gynecologist accused of sex assault to face court

    Crime The former Lismore doctor is facing 69 charges

    Grand reopening planned for iconic Lismore shop

    premium_icon Grand reopening planned for iconic Lismore shop

    News 4am starts and late nights have all been worth it

    Local Partners