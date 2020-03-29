Recruiter says food processing jobs are available in the region

A Brisbane-based recruitment agency says there are jobs available in food and meat processing in the region, along with fruit picking jobs in other parts of NSW.

JOBS in food processing are available at Casino with Food Industry People Group putting out a call for workers.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has seen thousands of people lose their jobs around the country, a spokesman for the Australian-owned specialist recruitment firm, Darren Basford, said the “supply of fresh food is critical to Australia.”

“With Australia’s borders closed to imports and a huge increase in our population eating at home, the demand for fresh food and protein has soared,” he said.

“That coupled with significant changes in the labour market – with working visa holders returned home — there has been a huge increase in demand for labour in the last few weeks for the food processing industry.”

“This is an opportunity for people who have lost their jobs to earn a good income and support local economies.

“We specialise in recruitment into a large pool of workers for our clients and place at least 100 people in work in any normal week. So, between now and June we have over 1500 jobs to fill.”

Food processing covers picking, harvesting and manufacturing.

He said the jobs in NSW included food and meat processing at Casino, Inverell, Junee, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga and Walgett.

While fruit and vegetable harvesting and picking work is available at Griffith, the Southern Highlands, Coffs Harbour and Newcastle.

“We also urge those producers who are looking for workers to get in touch with us now. Our job seekers are matched with our clients’ permanent and casual worker needs,” Mr Basford said.

For more information, email jobs@fipgroup.com.au or phone 1800 380 833.