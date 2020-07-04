Records tumble during stellar year at Casino saleyards

TURNOVER at the Casino saleyards is skyrocketing, with last week’s sales almost breaking the all-time record.

Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange operations manager, Brad Willis, said last week’s turnover was $113,421,627.

That’s just $195,000 short of the biggest turnover in the facility’s history.

During Wednesday’s prime sale and Friday’s Casino bull and heifer sale, 1223 cattle filled the pens, putting total throughput for the year at 131,543.

Mr Willis said the results showed the need for a top-quality saleyards facility on the Northern Rivers.

“The numbers speak for themselves and show why the NRLX is the number one selling option in northern NSW for producers looking to get premium returns on their cattle,” he said.

“We have a world-class saleyard with the latest technology, and best practice for animal welfare and worker safety - a facility we can all be proud of.”

According to Meat & Livestock Australia’s 2018-2019 NSW cattle saleyard survey, the NRLX was sitting at number seven in NSW, with throughput at 99,887.

Dubbo held top spot with 193,788 followed by Wagga Wagga at 172,734 and CTLX Carcoar at 139,249.

Mr Willis said he was confident the Casino saleyards would move up the ladder when the 2019-2020 results were tallied.

He also said he was pleased with the response to the new progressive and flexible fee structure, which fluctuated depending on cattle prices.

“Under this scaled structure, when cattle prices are lower, producers will pay slightly less, and during boom periods, slightly more,” Mr Willis said.

Mr Willis said of the 205 stakeholders who responded to a survey during the consultation period, a majority favoured this option.

“There was also overwhelming support for the continued livestreaming of auctions via StockLive, which has been a vital offering this year due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Mr Willis said.

“NRLX was in a position to introduce this service virtually overnight thanks to the extensive upgrades to our technological infrastructure as part of the recent upgrade.

“This is helping to future-proof what is fast becoming one of the leading livestock exchanges not only in NSW, but across Australia.”