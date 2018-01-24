Recording grant for Byron band

BYRON band PLTS (read as 'pilots') has received the Forbes St Studio Grant, valued at $10,000 after submitting their single On and On.

The grant includes three days recording at Forbes Street Studio in Woolloomooloo, Sydney, with a top Australian studio engineer, one track fully mixed and mastered, one meeting with Universal Music A&R following the recording session and $5,000 for a Seventh Street Media marketing campaign.

The grant also includes one track to be added into one of the Universal Music's top playlists on Spotify, one legal consultation with Media Arts Lawyers and one accounting consultation with One Accounting.

Anthony Garvin, Forbes Street Studios' Studios Manager, extended a huge congratulations to the band.

"We are so pumped to offer this prize to PLTS. We're looking forward to them getting into the studio and can't wait to hear the results!" Garvin said.

Frontman Kit Bray said the band will be frantically writing new songs as they face two big recording sessions.

"The last month and a half we have been finishing new songs as we have so much record coming up," he said.

"We will be recording in Sydney at the beginning of February for the grant we won.

"And then we will be hitting our other producer in Byron, at Bernard Fanning's studio with Nick Didia in Tyagarah, called La Cueva.

"That's going to be awesome, we'll be there for the second half of February and finish recording our EP."

Bray said the grant fitted the band's recording plans perfectly.

"It landed at a perfect time so we are doing one song in Sydney and the rest of the EP here."

The band was sleected in 2016 by triple j Unearthed to represent local musicians at Splendour in the Grass with the same single, On and On.