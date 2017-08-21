Record wreaths laid for Vietnam Veterans day

At the Memorial Service from Left: Mr Kevin Hogan Member for Page, Sheldon Maher OAM President FNC Vietnam Veterans, Mrs Cathy Maher and Mrs Sherrie Viney RN Cowley Community Nursing Coordinator.

THE Lismore City Pipe Band led the veterans, naval, air force and army cadets on Saturday to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day.

They marched down Molesworth Street to the Far North Coast Vietnam War Memorial.

The Commanding Officer and members of 41 RNSWR provided a Catafalque Party for Vietnam Veterans Day again this Year.

The Memorial service that was held following the march went very well and was well attended.

the 3 Chaplin's who conducted the Memorial Service from Left Rev Graeme Davis OAM CSM, Rev Robert Rutherford and Rev Geoff Vidal MID contributed

Some commented that it was one of the best service they had been to. There was a record number of wreaths laid.

The Vietnam Veterans Day dinner held at the Lismore and District Workers Club was very well attended.

The Committee has confirmed that 2018 Vietnam Veterans Day will be held in Lismore on Saturday, August 18, 2018 and bookings and arrangements have now been made.