Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DONE DEAL: First National Grafton principal Tom Coombes puts up the sold sign on a house in Islandview Close that sold for a record $1.2m.
DONE DEAL: First National Grafton principal Tom Coombes puts up the sold sign on a house in Islandview Close that sold for a record $1.2m. Adam Hourigan
Property

RECORD: Valley house cracks the magic million

Adam Hourigan
by
9th Jul 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORLD renowned sailor Andrew Landenberger was never averse to being a record breaker in his long career on the water, and now he's set another record in the Grafton community.

He and his wife Martina have sold their waterfront house for $1.2 million - the first home in the Grafton residential area to break the million dollar mark.

First National Grafton principal Tom Coombes said while the palatial home jumps off the page, the sales pitch was more about the town than the property.

"Obviously the pitch was about the home, but it was also a pitch at the growth and abundant potential in Grafton," he said.

"For someone to invest $1.2 million, they are believing in the growth of the town, and that's what I believe in and that's how we pitched it." 

OLYMPIC VIEW: Champion address set to sail in Grafton

The home, with five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an enormous 13-car garage, hit the market last year.

Mr Coombes said the home, with 700sqm under roof on a 2612sqm block that ran all the way down to the river, generated a lot of buzz in the community.

"There were some people that were unsure that there'd ever be a sale, but my pop Cyril Coombes said he always had faith in me to get it done," he said.

"Like all our properties, we tailored the pitch to the market, and we had attention coming from Sydney, New York and even Canada."

Mr Coombes said it would be sad to see the Landenbergers partially leave town.

"It is a unique home. It really does sell itself. The biggest thing is that Grafton has a median house price of $380,000 and when you're going to spend $1.2 million you need to be sure that the investment is safe, and we think it is," he said.

property real estate
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man headbutts postie six times, threatens to kill cops' kids

    premium_icon Man headbutts postie six times, threatens to kill cops' kids

    Crime A MAGISTRATE has warned how ice can cause people to turn into "monsters", after a man was sentenced for headbutting police

    130-year-old church bell stolen in carefully planned heist

    premium_icon 130-year-old church bell stolen in carefully planned heist

    News Part of the town's history has been stolen in well-organised theft

    NO-GO ZONE: Stay away from popular beach after major erosion

    NO-GO ZONE: Stay away from popular beach after major erosion

    News Emergency works have been undertaken to save beachfront cabins

    Former gynaecologist accused of sex offences to face trial

    premium_icon Former gynaecologist accused of sex offences to face trial

    Crime The 64-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him