Getting it off. The Nude Ain't Rude rally on Belongil Beach. Photo Gary Chigwidden / Byron Shire News
'Record' numbers flock to nude beach

1st Jan 2019 11:00 PM
BYRON Naturists are celebrating a "record" number of people flocking to the Tyagarah clothing-optional beach these holidays.

Debra Conomy from The Byron Naturists said on Sunday there were 100 people at the beach - the most she's ever seen at one time.

It comes after representatives from the Tyagarah Community Association implored the council in their December meeting to temporarily close the beach over summer and to review the issue at a later date due to safety concerns.

Council did not heed their advice to close the beach but intend to implement CCTV cameras in the area.

But naturists said the large crowd at the beach meant the absence of lewd behaviour.

"We have been keeping statistics on beach use this year and this is the first time we have counted 100 people at one time," she said.

"The numbers were composed of 70 people in couples, 18 single males, and an organised group of young people in their 20s under a large tent.

"The Council safety trial has transformed beach culture and the vibe over the holidays was relaxed and fun.

"Our members noticed beach users bringing their Eskies to make a day of it, having fun in the waves, walking, reading, playing Frisbee, and sun baking. But they did not observe any harassment or sexual activity".

