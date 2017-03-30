25°
Record flood peak predicted to beat 1954 levels

Cathy Adams
| 30th Mar 2017 5:16 PM
Flood levels at the Channon Gallery reach higher than the 1954 flood, according to a resident.
Flood levels at the Channon Gallery reach higher than the 1954 flood, according to a resident. Ray Robertson

LONG-TERM resident of The Channon, Ray Robertson, said floodwater in the village had reached 1974 flood level, and the way the rain was coming down it might reach 1954 flood height.

Roads are cut off in The Channon
Roads are cut off in The Channon Ray Robertson

Mr Robertson, who has lived in the village for more than 60 years, said Rocky Creek was about half a metre over the deck of the RJ Robertson Bridge on The Channon Road, and "it's rising pretty quick, it's still pouring, and it doesn't look good”.

He said water had also cut the road at Madman's Gully, which was starting to reach the carpark of The Channon Tavern and the tennis courts.

Roads are cut off at The Channon
Roads are cut off at The Channon Ray Robertson

Mr Robertson said while the creek level still had a metre or so to go before it reached 1954 level, it was still one of the biggest floods he had seen in the village.

The Channon had received 149mm of rain in five-and-a- half hours to 4pm, and Terania Creek height at the village was at 10.72m at 4pm.

Levels are higher than the 1954 floods at The Channon.
Levels are higher than the 1954 floods at The Channon. Ray Robertson
Topics:  flood levels northern rivers natural disaster ray robertson the channon

