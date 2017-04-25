Record crowd attends Lismore service

WHILE the original Anzacs are long gone and the Second World War veterans are rapidly dwindling, the public commemoration of Anzac Day in Lismore just keeps growing.

Thousands of locals lined the length of Molesworth St several metres deep in places for yesterday's march, clapping veterans and waving to loved ones.

After three weeks of post-flood rebuilding, Lismore seemed more than happy to put its present worries aside for a day to honour the Anzac tradition.

Veterans and current service personnel were followed by hundreds of school children with banners, turning out in force on the last day of their school holidays.

Jim Crethar, a former National Serviceman, has marched in every Anzac Day since 1953, when he was 18 years old.

He said he was on standby to go to war in Korea, and his unit was all set to go until the order was cancelled.

"We were the lucky fellas,” he said.

He agreed that the Lismore march was bigger than ever.

The Lismore cenotaph outside the Memorial Baths was packed for the service which saw a new icon adorn the monument alongside poppies and Australian flags.

White crosses placed on sandbags were used for the first time in a reflection of how Anzac Day has been celebrated by soldiers serving in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The crosses and sandbags will be used permanently from now on and were described as a "great bridge” between those who died in the last 10 years and those who fell at Anzac Cove.

The service was marked by prayers, wreath laying, and the traditional rendition of The Last Post and a minute's silence.