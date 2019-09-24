Record-breaking water donation saves 100 farming families

TIME TO SMILE: Farmer Paul Maher spoke with Mayor Tracy Dobie today, expressing thanks for the millions of litres of water donated.

MILLIONS of litres of water arrived on the Southern Downs today, promising relief for rural residents as the long wait for rain marches on.

A record-breaking 1.9 million litres of water will be delivered to 100 drought-affected families as part of the #finishwaterwaste initiative.

The program encourages people from across Australia to stop pre-rinsing their dishes before putting them in the dishwasher, saving up to 40L per wash load.

Every 40L those people save is then donated to drought-stricken communities across Australia.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the "two Olympic swimming pools worth of water" would be enough to supply the entire population of Stanthorpe for a day and a half.

"That's huge," she said.

"People who think about drought think below average rainfall but we've really had no rainfall for the last year.

"Rural residents rely on tanks when they're dry and it's a great relief to think someone is there to lend us a hand."

Times have been particularly tough on Warwick farmer Paul Maher, who destocked more than 75 per cent of his cattle since the drought began.

"My family has been in the area for over a hundred years and no one has ever seen it like this," he said.

"I've never seen it this bad."

Mr Maher thanked the organisations for the donation and explained it would help sure up supply in his household for many months to come.

"We depend on rainwater for the house, where we are," he said.

"This will be of great aid to us."

