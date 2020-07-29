RECORD BREAKER: Check out Kyogle’s most expensive home

A Federation home in Rous St, Kyogle, has just broken the residential sales record for the town.

The house, in Rous St, was recently sold by PRD Northern Rivers for $580,000, according to realestate.com.au.

The home’s large kitchen also has a butler’s sink.

“We couldn’t be happier with the result for both parties and we are proud this property has set the record for the highest residential sales price in Kyogle,” the real estate agency posted on its Facebook page.

It feaures expansive living and dining areas.

PRD Northern Rivers said the home had all original features, including coloured glass windows, polished timber floors and French doors in most rooms leading out to the wraparound veranda.

Now this looks like the perfect place to relax after a long day.

“Our sellers completely renovated the home in keeping with its Federation style,” the agent explained on their website.

“The additions include wheelchair accessible main bathroom, airconditioning throughout, wood heater, timber shutters, solar power and hot water, plus an exceptional modern kitchen with butler’s sink that will keep the most discerning chef happy.”

The home is beautifully set out.

PRD Northern Rivers said the home offered the “best of both worlds” and was a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to secure a prestigious residence.