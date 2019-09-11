Reconnect with nature through Big Scrub program

THERE will be plenty to do with four jam-packed days during the 21st annual Big Scrub Rainforest Day from 19-22 September.

Big Scrub Landcare manager Shannon Greenfields said this year's event has something for everyone.

She said there are 16 activities in idyllic locations across the Big Scrub landscape so everyone can learn about the rainforest and celebrate its magnificent biodiversity, with an eye to its restoration and care.

The weekend features guided rainforest walks, nature connection workshops, landholder field days, community tree plantings, science and ecology talks, and fun family activities.

She said most activities are free, while others will contribute 100 per cent of ticket sales to Big Scrub Landcare.

"Whether it's taking time to reconnect with nature, enjoying a guided walk, or inspiring a child for life, this long weekend is designed for exploring, learning about and experiencing the magnificence of the Big Scrub,” Ms Greenfields said.

"We're thrilled to have renowned experts, ecologists and passionate environmentalists lead nine guided walks that will shine a light on the different aspects of the Big Scrub rainforest.”

Rous County Council natural resource management planning coordinator Anthony Acret said with help from the community, so far more than two million trees have been used to restore 600 hectares of land across the Big Scrub.

Mr Acret said this includes work at Rocky Creek Dam and along our region's creeks and vital waterways.

"At this year's two community tree plantings, join us in planting 2,000 more to help connect the Big Scrub and protect the Wilsons River and our region's water source,” he said.

"This is a chance to be on the frontline of Big Scrub restoration.

"Field days and tree planting activities are the best way for people who care about the land to get involved and feel a real connection with this place.”

Spaces are limited and bookings are essential.

To download a digital program, go to the Big Scrub Landcare website at https://www.bigscrubrainforest.org/big-scrub-rainforest-day/.

Activities are located across the Big Scrub and beyond, from Lismore to Nightcap National Park.

There will also be activities from the Booyong Nature Reserve to Heritage Park in Mullumbimby.

Jackie Munro