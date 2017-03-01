Recognition testament to 'energy, dedication and creativity'

Matt Cassels (far left) with Luke Murray, Andy Putnam, Zac Paden, and John Cieslak from Brotherhood of the Blues. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

LOCAL REDinc. disability support worker, Matt Cassels, headed to Sydney last week after being selected as a finalist, and ultimately named runner up in his category, at the NSW Disability Industry Innovation Awards.

The award was in recognition of his outstanding dedication to improved participation, inclusion and outcomes for people with a disability.

As REDinc's Music Program Manager and Support Worker, Mr Cassels has worked tirelessly alongside local band Brotherhood of the Blues - a group of local young Indigenous men who happen to have a disability - from inception all the way to the Bluesfest; playing on a major stage to hundreds of festival goers.

The band is now, with Mr Cassels at their side, preparing for their second album.

Mr Cassels has made an enormous and tangible difference to the lives of the young men who make up the Brotherhood of the Blues.

Each enjoying a life changing boost in self confidence and the amazing experience of performing in front of a large audience at a major international music festival.

Through playing gigs they have raised enough money to record an album, tour across Australia and are now in the process of planning their second album (for release later this year).

The band are also seeking a sponsor for their next tour.

CEO of REDinc, Marie Gale said being selected as a finalist for this award was a "testament to Matt's energy, dedication and creativity”.

"To look at the journey of each of these talented young men in the Brotherhood with Matt walking close by them, has been an absolute joy,” Ms Gale said.

"We are extremely proud of Matt and he is so deserving of this level of recognition.”