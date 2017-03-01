27°
Community

Recognition testament to 'energy, dedication and creativity'

1st Mar 2017 2:00 PM
Matt Cassels (far left) with Luke Murray, Andy Putnam, Zac Paden, and John Cieslak from Brotherhood of the Blues. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Matt Cassels (far left) with Luke Murray, Andy Putnam, Zac Paden, and John Cieslak from Brotherhood of the Blues. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOCAL REDinc. disability support worker, Matt Cassels, headed to Sydney last week after being selected as a finalist, and ultimately named runner up in his category, at the NSW Disability Industry Innovation Awards.

The award was in recognition of his outstanding dedication to improved participation, inclusion and outcomes for people with a disability.

As REDinc's Music Program Manager and Support Worker, Mr Cassels has worked tirelessly alongside local band Brotherhood of the Blues - a group of local young Indigenous men who happen to have a disability - from inception all the way to the Bluesfest; playing on a major stage to hundreds of festival goers.

The band is now, with Mr Cassels at their side, preparing for their second album.

Mr Cassels has made an enormous and tangible difference to the lives of the young men who make up the Brotherhood of the Blues.

Each enjoying a life changing boost in self confidence and the amazing experience of performing in front of a large audience at a major international music festival.

Through playing gigs they have raised enough money to record an album, tour across Australia and are now in the process of planning their second album (for release later this year).

The band are also seeking a sponsor for their next tour.

CEO of REDinc, Marie Gale said being selected as a finalist for this award was a "testament to Matt's energy, dedication and creativity”.

"To look at the journey of each of these talented young men in the Brotherhood with Matt walking close by them, has been an absolute joy,” Ms Gale said.

"We are extremely proud of Matt and he is so deserving of this level of recognition.”

Lismore Northern Star
Light rail is a 'pipe dream': OPINION

Light rail is a 'pipe dream': OPINION

"WE need to face facts about the economic reality about our wonderful region instead of engaging in fantasies."

MP calls for anti-vaxxer boycott

controversial American speaker on health, nutrition and food, David 'Avocado' Wolfe, is coming back to Byron Bay.

Minister has called for a boycott on 'health' talks

Penalty rate cut: Local businesses stand up for workers

The Fair Work Commission announced Sunday penalty rates paid in retail, fast food, hospitality and pharmacy industries will be reduced from the existing levels.

“We will not allow (our staff) to be ripped off"

CWA's bellydancing shimmy-shake and cake for cancer

Bellydancers gave a vibrant display at the CWA's Old Benalbo branch Afternoon High Teal to raise funds for ovarian cancer research.

CWA ladies shimmy and shake for ovarian cancer research

Local Partners

Help save our national heritage and icons

WHAT historical site on the Northern Rivers would you like to see on the Heritage List?

Hogan pays tribute to Aunty Bertha in parliament

Bundjalung Elder Aunty Bertha Kapeen will be sadly missed. Published with permission of family.

Aunty Bertha's legacy was acknowledged in federal parliament

Popular comedian will make children laugh

HILARIOUS: Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA .

Noodlenut is Frank Woodley's new show

Damien Leith follows Roy Orbison's music path

Singer Damien Leith. Supplied by Hot Off The Press.

Singer brings the music of his idol to the area

'Goodnight City, I'm Martha'

COMING SOON: Martha Wainwright is a Canadian-American folk-rock singer-songwriter.

Singer songwriter brings her latest tour to NORPA

I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

LISA Curry and Keira Maguire will take on ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial on Ten's reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

Is this Byron resident QLD's most popular musician?

Northern Rivers resident and musician Bernard Fanning performing at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

You can vote for him and wish him well

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

Popular comedian will make children laugh

HILARIOUS: Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA .

Noodlenut is Frank Woodley's new show

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

Jasper Jones, played by Aaron McGrath, Charlie Bucktin, played by Levi Miller, and Eliza Wishart, played by Angourie Rice, in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Can Charlie and Jasper find out who killed Laura Wishart?

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING - Please do net enter the property prior If you are looking for a special retreat-like property...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 Contact Agent

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 $750,000

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Plans to upgrade Drill Hall on show

RENEWAL: Masterplans for the Drill Hall in Casino are now on exhibition.

Masterplans for development of hall site endorsed by council

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!