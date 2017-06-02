Recognise your heroes and apply

Emergency Service rescue a man from the centre of town after heavy flooding in town.

AN opportunity to recognise those people who took extraordinary measures to keep the community safe during the recent flood is now available, as applications have opened for the 2017 Resilient Australia Awards and NSW Get Ready Community Awards.

Lismore MP, Thomas George is calling on local individuals, schools, communities and business to apply for the awards now.

"I know our community is proactive, resilient and comes together in times of need, as we have seen over the past two months since the devastating flood and I encourage people to apply for this year's awards,” Mr George said

"So many people in the region dedicate their time to ensuring we're prepared for natural disasters and I thank them for their selflessness and community spirit,” Mr George said.

The 18th annual Resilient Australia Awards are open to individuals, not for profit organisations, small and large businesses, local and state governments, schools, education institutions, research bodies and emergency service agencies.

This is the second year the NSW Get Ready Award will be presented and it focuses on the collaborative efforts of an entire community that has worked together and taken action to plan and prepare for when disaster strikes.

"While our emergency service agencies like the SES, RFS and FRNSW do remarkable work protecting and supporting communities in times of need, we all have a responsibility to think ahead, get ready and be as prepared as possible,” Mr George said.

"Both the Resilient Australia Awards and the NSW Get Ready Community Awards recognise communities proactively preparing for emergencies and building up resilience for times of need.”

Applications close on 30 June 2017. With this year's winners announced at Parliament House in October 2017.

For more information on how to apply for both the Resilient Australia Awards and the Get Ready NSW Awards, go to: https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/emsector/awards/.