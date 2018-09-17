Menu
Reclaimed style by The Artist Residence Hotel, Penzance, Cornwall, UK.
Reclaim your sense of style with rustic twist

by TRACEY HORDERN
17th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

Reporting from the UK, it is fascinating to see that while interiors styles may vary somewhat, trends are essentially global. My favourite theme that is prominent in the UK - as it is in Australia - can be summed up as reclaimed style.

Essentially modern rustic with a twist - reclaimed style is repurposing once-used materials and giving them a second life. It's a clear and distinct nod towards sustainable living while bringing an aesthetic that is less about perfection and more about provenance.

Both in Australia and the UK, the most common example of reclaimed material is found in wooden pieces of furniture. Inexpensive and abundant, wood is a gloriously natural material and is the epitome of the modern rustic look.

You can find reclaimed wood at markets, garage sales, op shops and online if you know what you are looking for. You can also look out for wood discarded from timber yards or building sites and while reclaimed materials can cost little, there can be some effort required to remove nails, cleaning and possibly treating the wood.

Other repurposed pieces prominent in the UK include disused tea chests as side tables, industrial spindles as dining room tables, mattress ticking fabric featured on bedheads and vintage woollen blankets for small carpeted areas, such as stairs.

The trick to pulling off reclaimed style in the home is the same as it is with any 'look' - don't overdo it. Balance out the old with clean lines, fresh colours and introduce quality contemporary pieces where appropriate - to add a twist and juxtaposition to this popular rustic style.

