Reckless Queensland cyclists read the riot act

AUTHORITIES have warned cyclists they are subject to many of the same road rules as motorists amid new figures that show hundreds of cyclists have been caught speeding on Queensland roads.

The Courier-Mail can reveal more than 230 cyclists have been slapped with speeding fines since 2016, while 541 were caught disobeying red lights.

Acting Inspector Mal Lilley from the Queensland Road Policing Command said cyclists who broke the law should expect enforcement action to be taken against them to protect themselves and others on the road.

"If you're a road user, you have to obey the road rules," he said. "Enforcement obviously has been taken and will continue to be taken against cyclists as we do against drivers of motor vehicles.

Mount Coot-tha in Brisbane is a speeding hot spot for cyclists. Picture: Annette Dew

"If you were to come off your bicycle at speed, you're certainly going to do yourself some damage, unfortunately."

Bicycle Queensland chief executive Anne Savage claimed international research had found cyclists were slightly more likely to obey traffic laws than drivers.

She said all members of the community should stick to the speed limit, share the road and arrive safely.

"Whether you drive, ride, scoot or skip, we should all strive for total safety by minimising our own risks, and the risks of other road users," she said.

"The Queensland Road Rules have 422 pages, outlining nearly 9000 possible infringement types - it's not surprising that all of us need reminders and regular refresher training."

Ms Savage suggested cycling computers were a great way to monitor ride times and speeds, and were helpful for cyclists travelling downhill.

"On a bicycle you need a steep incline to hit 50 or 60km/h," she said.

"Experienced riders are very good at judging the conditions of their bike, the road, and the risks, but should always stick to the speed limit."

A spokeswoman for the ­Department of Transport and Main Roads said cyclists had the same rights and responsibilities as motorists.

"Generally, the road rules that apply to motorists also apply to bike riders," she said.

"They must not exceed the posted speed limit, and must stop at red traffic lights unless there is a green bicycle light.

"Bike riders who break these road rules can be issued with on-the-spot fines."